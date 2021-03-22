Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,495. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.