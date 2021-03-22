Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Major Shareholder Sells $35,700.00 in Stock

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.85 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

