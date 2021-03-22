Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Raised to GBX 215 at UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target increased by UBS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 27,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total value of £46,939.20 ($61,326.37). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 272 shares of company stock valued at $45,129.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

