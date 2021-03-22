TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $70.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.72.

TRP stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

