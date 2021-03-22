Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 8,177 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

