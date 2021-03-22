Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 7,332 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

