Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 2,900 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $136.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

