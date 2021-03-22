Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,076 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,850,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,941,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $88.49 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

