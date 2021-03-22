Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 676.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

