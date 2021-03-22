Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

TGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. 4,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,928. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.