Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.