Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

