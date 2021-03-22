Telos (TLOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $447,960.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Telos has a market cap of $42.81 million and $447,960.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars.

