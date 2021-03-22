Telsey Advisory Group Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $215.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.16.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $135.04 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

