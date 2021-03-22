TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.00 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $45.00 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00466060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.49 or 0.00770521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,511,352,349 coins and its circulating supply is 50,510,623,240 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

