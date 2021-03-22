Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

