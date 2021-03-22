Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.87.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 223,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.