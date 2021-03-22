The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. QS Investors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.71 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.99.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

