The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $91.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,709. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,011,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

