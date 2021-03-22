The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.00. 98,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,594. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.34 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

