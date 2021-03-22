The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in US Foods were worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

