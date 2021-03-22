The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.43% of South State worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

