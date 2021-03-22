The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $25.04 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $25,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,225,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in UBS Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,420,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS opened at $16.03 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

