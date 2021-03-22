The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 75,955 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.17 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.