The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,495 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Marcus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $703.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $582,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,970.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,106. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.