The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The ODP were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The ODP by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in The ODP by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $38.30 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

