The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.01.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,562. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

