The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 210,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 115,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $66.23. 85,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

