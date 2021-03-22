The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $643,040.64 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $733.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $795.88 and its 200 day moving average is $724.96. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.10, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

