The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Trade Desk worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

TTD stock opened at $733.21 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 251.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $795.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.96.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,937 shares of company stock valued at $195,101,746. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

