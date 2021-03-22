The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 4th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 91,276 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $193.39. 383,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,032,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

