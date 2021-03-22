Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,704,000 after purchasing an additional 323,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded up $7.51 on Monday, reaching $452.52. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.19 and a 200-day moving average of $468.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.85.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.