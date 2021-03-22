Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 42,811 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 247,475 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $4,687,176.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $225,036.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $551,415.57.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $613,712.32.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,041.00.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

