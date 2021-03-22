thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. Research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.