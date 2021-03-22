Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $149.30 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

