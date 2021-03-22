Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 156,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 80,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

