Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after buying an additional 163,772 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

