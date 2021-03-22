Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

