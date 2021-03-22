Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 325.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $70.84 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

