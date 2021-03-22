Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $140.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $143.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.