Titan Machinery Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.29 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $593.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $2,792,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $2,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

