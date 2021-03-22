Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and ProSight Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.72 $2.39 billion $3.53 14.64 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.06

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokio Marine and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

ProSight Global has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94% ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats ProSight Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

