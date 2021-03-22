Tompkins Financial Corp Has $322,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Target by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $187.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

