Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $349,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 551.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BRO stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.