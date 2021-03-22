Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $374,000 Investment in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,227,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter.

ATMP stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

