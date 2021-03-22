Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,670 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $133.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

