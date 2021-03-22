Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $136.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.