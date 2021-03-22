Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,590 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,953 shares of company stock worth $43,973,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $474.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

