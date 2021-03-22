Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $465,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,863,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $84.93.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

