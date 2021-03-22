Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $83.67 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

